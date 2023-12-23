Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $2,274,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 155.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,637 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $748,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.