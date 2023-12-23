Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

