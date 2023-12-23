Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

