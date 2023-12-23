Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

