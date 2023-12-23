Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

