Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $336.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

