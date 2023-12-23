Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $248.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.62 and a 200 day moving average of $253.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

