Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $510.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $511.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

