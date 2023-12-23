Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

