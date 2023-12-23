Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 811 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

