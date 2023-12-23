Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 848 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $69.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

