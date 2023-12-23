Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

