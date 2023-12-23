Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,608,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.05 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

