General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIS. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.