Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

