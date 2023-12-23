Gregory K. Peters Sells 7,230 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.77.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
