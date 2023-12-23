Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,734.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000. Insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

