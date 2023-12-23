Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.19

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.19 and traded as high as $85.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $83.27, with a volume of 45,220 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 60.36%. The company had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.1% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

