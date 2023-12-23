Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 351,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,198% from the average daily volume of 27,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Guangshen Railway Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

