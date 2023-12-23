Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 102.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

NYSE TFX opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

