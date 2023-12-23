Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.39

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.39 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 28.34 ($0.36). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 28.16 ($0.36), with a volume of 2,703,252 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hammerson to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 27 ($0.34) to GBX 36 ($0.46) in a report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
