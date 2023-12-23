Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.36

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$73.36 and traded as high as C$79.48. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$77.50, with a volume of 38,560 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$707.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. In other news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total transaction of C$815,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

