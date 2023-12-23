Harbor Group Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.35 and its 200 day moving average is $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

