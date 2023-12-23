Head-To-Head Analysis: Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy -7.35% -1.09% -0.87% ARC Resources 28.52% 25.91% 15.51%

Dividends

Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ARC Resources pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

52.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vitesse Energy and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.15 $118.90 million N/A N/A ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.35 $1.77 billion $2.19 6.79

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vitesse Energy and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 ARC Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.65%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Vitesse Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc. focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.