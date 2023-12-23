Head to Head Comparison: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Sigma Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.22 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -44.92

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93% Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares TMC the metals and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TMC the metals and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sigma Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 269.37%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals



TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium



Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

