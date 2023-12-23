Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 156,872 shares changing hands.
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
