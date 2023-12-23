Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.08

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $14.31. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 159,069 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $625.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 232,659 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

