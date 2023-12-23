Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. BTIG Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $8.76 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

