Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $453.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.80. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

