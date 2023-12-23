Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys 100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average of $183.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

