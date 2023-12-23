IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDXX stock opened at $554.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

