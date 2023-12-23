IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.56

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.56 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8.82 ($0.11). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 9.61 ($0.12), with a volume of 817,240 shares traded.

IGas Energy Stock Up 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.56. The firm has a market cap of £12.92 million, a PE ratio of -96.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

