Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $51.00 at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMVT

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Immunovant has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,290,000 after buying an additional 764,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.