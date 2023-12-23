Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $447.93

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 447.93 ($5.66) and traded as high as GBX 556 ($7.03). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 543 ($6.87), with a volume of 177,149 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.65) to GBX 700 ($8.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 502.17. The company has a market cap of £696.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,810.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

