Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.56. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 34,275 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

