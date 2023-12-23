Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.52

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.52 and traded as low as C$21.87. Information Services shares last traded at C$22.30, with a volume of 1,003 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISV shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISV
Information Services Stock Performance
Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.8506601 EPS for the current year.
Information Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
