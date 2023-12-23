Insider Selling: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Sells A$860,102.85 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($8.15), for a total transaction of A$860,102.85 ($577,250.24).
David Dicker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, David Dicker sold 58,165 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.10 ($8.12), for a total value of A$703,680.17 ($472,268.57).
- On Friday, December 15th, David Dicker sold 82,171 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($8.18), for a total value of A$1,001,171.46 ($671,927.16).
Dicker Data Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.
Dicker Data Dividend Announcement
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dicker Data
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.