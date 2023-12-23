Insider Selling: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Sells A$860,102.85 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($8.15), for a total transaction of A$860,102.85 ($577,250.24).

David Dicker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, David Dicker sold 58,165 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.10 ($8.12), for a total value of A$703,680.17 ($472,268.57).

On Friday, December 15th, David Dicker sold 82,171 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($8.18), for a total value of A$1,001,171.46 ($671,927.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

