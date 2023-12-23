Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $1,735,090.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NUE opened at $178.06 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

