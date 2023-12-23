International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

