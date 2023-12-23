International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

