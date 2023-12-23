International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.62. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.