International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in ONEOK by 15.9% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 177,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9 %

OKE opened at $70.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.