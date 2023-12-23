International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 230 ($2.91) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 242.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

