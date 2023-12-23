iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.