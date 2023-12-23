iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.97. The company has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

