ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.72

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.72 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 56.06 ($0.71). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 57.34 ($0.73), with a volume of 340,011 shares traded.

ITM Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.72 million, a P/E ratio of -337.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITM Power news, insider Simon Bourne bought 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($379.56). In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 492 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £300.12 ($379.56). Also, insider Dennis Schulz bought 424 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £301.04 ($380.73). Insiders have acquired 1,169 shares of company stock worth $75,043 in the last ninety days. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.