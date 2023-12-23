JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.01

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $35.20. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 107,551 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $347.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.43. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $309.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

