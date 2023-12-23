JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.10.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

