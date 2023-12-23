Jeffrey M. Sullivan Sells 19,650 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

