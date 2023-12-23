JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $642.59

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $642.59 and traded as low as $601.11. JG Boswell shares last traded at $602.00, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.16 and its 200 day moving average is $642.59.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

